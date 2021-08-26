Eco-Tek Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETEK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eco-Tek Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETEK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a growth of 431.9% from the July 29th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,302,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ETEK traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. 30,230,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,451,203. Eco-Tek Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

About Eco-Tek Group

Eco-Tek Group, Inc develops and markets green lubrication and filtration products. Its products are used in transportation, marine, and industrial sectors. The company was founded on 4th May, 2005 and is headquartered in Kanata, ON.

