eBoost (EBST) Trading 30.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. eBoost has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $204.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.15 or 0.00359619 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006295 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000500 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

