Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.20 Million

Analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will post sales of $88.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $87.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $90.20 million. Eagle Bancorp reported sales of $96.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year sales of $364.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $357.99 million to $372.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $358.95 million, with estimates ranging from $351.36 million to $373.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 13.65%.

EGBN stock opened at $57.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.15. Eagle Bancorp has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $59.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 40,128 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 71,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 24,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

