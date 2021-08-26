Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 43.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,005 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,895,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,073,000 after buying an additional 485,120 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 63.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,638,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,419 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1,529.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,101,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,699 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 51.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,418,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,597,000 after purchasing an additional 482,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 942,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,357,000 after purchasing an additional 90,261 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMRE opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.93 million, a PE ratio of -117.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.15. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.18%.

GMRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

