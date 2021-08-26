Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tiptree in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,098,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tiptree in the 2nd quarter valued at $443,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Tiptree by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 48,004 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Tiptree by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 79,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 39,956 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tiptree in the 1st quarter valued at $1,050,000. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TIPT opened at $10.09 on Thursday. Tiptree Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The firm has a market cap of $337.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tiptree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

