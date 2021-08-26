Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of REPL. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 73,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 13,005 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,078,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert Coffin sold 14,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $587,106.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,806,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,325,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 878,009 shares in the company, valued at $29,940,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,411 shares of company stock worth $5,256,028 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Replimune Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

REPL stock opened at $31.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 30.87 and a quick ratio of 30.87. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $54.85.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

