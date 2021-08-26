Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,568 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 32.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 9.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 0.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 155,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 16.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 7.5% in the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 23,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QCR alerts:

QCRH opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $801.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.31. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 12.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

QCRH has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH).

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.