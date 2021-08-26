Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 29,316 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 61.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,316 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 41.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,786,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,600,000 after purchasing an additional 522,919 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 83.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 912,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,242,000 after purchasing an additional 414,578 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the first quarter worth about $8,041,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 91.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 427,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 203,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 35.9% in the first quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 662,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,426,000 after purchasing an additional 174,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

CTRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $21.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.23. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 18.61, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Research analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 76.81%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

