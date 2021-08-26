Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 89 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Xylem were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,205,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,132,000 after purchasing an additional 407,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 114,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $135.10 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.72 and a 12 month high of $135.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 63.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.76.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 6,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total value of $874,177.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,655,818.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $7,077,907.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,813,762.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,163 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,643. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.36.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

