Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $397,000 Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,872 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 130,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 32,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Shares of PBI stock opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.74 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.10 and a beta of 2.70.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 129.88%. The company had revenue of $899.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Pitney Bowes’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PBI shares. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.