Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 29,126 Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,126 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 2.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 93,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 10.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 14.7% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $285,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,763 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,551.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $12.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 543.00 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.86.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 123.54% and a net margin of 0.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

