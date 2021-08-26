Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DUOL. Piper Sandler started coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Sunday. They issued an inline rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.20.

Duolingo stock opened at $127.33 on Monday. Duolingo has a fifty-two week low of $123.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

