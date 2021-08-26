DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 850.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 451,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $744,000. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTF traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.98. 1,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,826. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.95. DTF Tax-Free Income has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $15.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%.

DTF Tax-Free Income Company Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

