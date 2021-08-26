DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 64.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 336.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DTE Energy news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $120.78 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $121.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DTE. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.23.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

