Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Dril-Quip reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 127.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on DRQ. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Dril-Quip presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $172,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRQ. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,487,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,326,000 after acquiring an additional 866,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,997,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,288,000 after acquiring an additional 490,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,974,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dril-Quip by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,089,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,884,000 after purchasing an additional 271,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Dril-Quip by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 501,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,890,000 after purchasing an additional 202,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRQ traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.39. 8,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,612. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.81. Dril-Quip has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.71 million, a PE ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.51.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

