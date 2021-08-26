DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Price Target Lowered to $18.25 at HC Wainwright

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $19.25 to $18.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 104.14% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

DRD opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16. The company has a market cap of $772.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.24. DRDGOLD has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $15.59.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in DRDGOLD by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in DRDGOLD by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 12,991 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in DRDGOLD by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in DRDGOLD by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,027,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,387,000 after buying an additional 239,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in DRDGOLD by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

