Dragon Coins (DRG) Price Up 12.9% This Week

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 26th. One Dragon Coins coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Dragon Coins has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $470.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dragon Coins has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00053025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00053825 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $358.49 or 0.00761840 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00098422 BTC.

Dragon Coins Coin Profile

Dragon Coins (CRYPTO:DRG) is a coin. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Dragon Coins Coin Trading

