DOWCOIN Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (DOW)

DOWCOIN (CURRENCY:DOW) traded down 79.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 25th. DOWCOIN has a total market capitalization of $1,142.95 and $18.00 worth of DOWCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DOWCOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DOWCOIN has traded down 78.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $193.75 or 0.00396933 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001470 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.28 or 0.00951172 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DOWCOIN Coin Profile

DOW is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. DOWCOIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,845,266 coins. DOWCOIN’s official website is www.dowcoin.io . DOWCOIN’s official Twitter account is @dowcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dowcoin is an Ethereum Token that has been developed using Ethereum Blockchain. At the initial stage when the ICO was launched Dowcoin was an Avergae Token, But Now Dow has Split into DOW & Dow Average Token. And now Dowcoin is a share of Dow Blockchain Technology. Once the Dow Blockchain is ready, Dowcoin will be used as a Gas for the transactions for all the product's on DBT. “

DOWCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOWCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOWCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DOWCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

