Dowa (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF)’s share price traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.00 and last traded at $42.00. 179 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $42.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DWMNF shares. Mizuho upgraded Dowa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Dowa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.81.

Dowa Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the environmental management and recycling, nonferrous metals, electronic materials, metal processing, and heat treatment businesses worldwide. The company's Environmental Management & Recycling segment offers intermediate waste treatment, controlled landfilling, and soil remediation services; metal, household appliance, and automobile recycling services; consulting on environmental matters; and environmental logistics services.

