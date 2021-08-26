Donut (DONUT) Price Reaches $0.0088 on Top Exchanges

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Donut has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $770,543.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Donut has traded 28.7% higher against the dollar. One Donut coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00050953 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00121584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.25 or 0.00154697 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,612.96 or 0.99807694 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.62 or 0.01016264 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.96 or 0.06438511 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

