Dominion Energy, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Dominion Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

D stock opened at $78.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.01.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

