DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Short Interest Update

Aug 26th, 2021

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 4,800.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

DNBBY traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.70. The company had a trading volume of 280,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.53. DNB Bank ASA has a one year low of $18.78 and a one year high of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

