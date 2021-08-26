DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Short Interest Update

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 4,800.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

DNBBY traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.70. The company had a trading volume of 280,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.53. DNB Bank ASA has a one year low of $18.78 and a one year high of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.