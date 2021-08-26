Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Shares Gap Up to $44.39

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.39, but opened at $45.76. Discovery shares last traded at $45.76, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Discovery stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Discovery comprises approximately 1.4% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

