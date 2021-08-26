Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 13.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,082,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 469,550 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $364,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,619,000 after buying an additional 9,226,724 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9,019.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,191,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,600,000 after buying an additional 3,156,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,889,000 after buying an additional 807,307 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,976,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,105,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,018,000 after purchasing an additional 569,192 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.64. The stock had a trading volume of 12,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,527. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.13.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

DFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.41.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

