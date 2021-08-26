Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Billion

Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will report $2.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.83 billion and the highest is $2.97 billion. Discover Financial Services reported sales of $2.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year sales of $12.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.40 billion to $12.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.73 billion to $12.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.20) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.41.

DFS traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.20. 24,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,181,527. The company has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.13. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In other news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

