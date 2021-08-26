Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Cut to $97.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush from $113.00 to $97.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.50.

DIN opened at $78.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 2.11. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $49.37 and a twelve month high of $100.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.47.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.61 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was up 112.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $51,303.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,760.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,677,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,952,000. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,645,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

