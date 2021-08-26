Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Bought by Syverson Strege & Co

Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) by 3,173.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,602 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Syverson Strege & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 193.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 17,028 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 129,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $475,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.74. The company had a trading volume of 141,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,192. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.45. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $30.37.

