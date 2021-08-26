Dimecoin (DIME) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 26th. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded 32.1% higher against the US dollar. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and $54.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00113500 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.