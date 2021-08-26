DigixDAO (DGD) Trading 0.4% Lower This Week

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. During the last week, DigixDAO has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DigixDAO coin can currently be purchased for $596.79 or 0.01270722 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigixDAO has a market cap of $50.41 million and $19,666.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.44 or 0.00160624 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00052634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00013870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00053028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.20 or 0.00754195 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DigixDAO is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 84,471 coins. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix . The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global/dgd . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

