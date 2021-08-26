Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $184.49

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $184.49 and last traded at $182.05, with a volume of 9254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.91.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.42. The firm has a market cap of $577.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%.
About Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL)
Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
