Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $184.49

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $184.49 and last traded at $182.05, with a volume of 9254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.91.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.42. The firm has a market cap of $577.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHIL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,190,000 after purchasing an additional 36,980 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 156,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,445,000 after purchasing an additional 19,860 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,975,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,745,000 after purchasing an additional 31,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

