Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €61.00 Price Target for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE)

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) has been given a €61.00 ($71.76) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HLE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €60.96 ($71.72) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €57.00 ($67.05).

HLE opened at €60.60 ($71.29) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.59, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.45. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €35.36 ($41.60) and a fifty-two week high of €68.72 ($80.85). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €59.25.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

