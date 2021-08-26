Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $417.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $410.00 to $417.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $359.62.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $389.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $347.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $390.68.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $41,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

