Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $417.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $410.00 to $417.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
ULTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $359.62.
Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $389.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $347.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $390.68.
In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $41,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
