Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Despegar.com, Corp. provides online travel booking services. The Company’s business segment consists of Air, as well as Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers online hotels, car, flights, vacation rentals, packages, and ticket booking services. The company’s destinations include Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Spain, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela. Despegar.com, Corp. is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Despegar.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of Despegar.com stock opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84. Despegar.com has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The company has a market cap of $858.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11). Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 76.05% and a negative return on equity of 140.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Despegar.com will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DESP. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,900,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Despegar.com by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,357,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,505,000 after buying an additional 421,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Despegar.com by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,044,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,230,000 after buying an additional 79,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

