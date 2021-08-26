DerivaDAO (DDX) Achieves Market Cap of $233.40 Million

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 116% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 127.4% higher against the US dollar. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $233.40 million and $1.34 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $8.94 or 0.00018186 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00053489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.08 or 0.00126231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.78 or 0.00158140 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,203.88 or 1.00042436 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $511.69 or 0.01040386 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.98 or 0.06581491 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

