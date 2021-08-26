Dent (DENT) Trading Down 11.7% Over Last Week

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last seven days, Dent has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. One Dent coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Dent has a market capitalization of $582.86 million and $97.62 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00052042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002948 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00013827 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00053403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $350.75 or 0.00748997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00097610 BTC.

About Dent

Dent is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Buying and Selling Dent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

