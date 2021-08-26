Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Insider Sells $300,454.13 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) insider Carole Ho sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $300,454.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Carole Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Carole Ho sold 2,546 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total value of $126,230.68.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $52.21 on Thursday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.94 and a 52 week high of $93.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.27. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 180.03 and a beta of 1.89.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 15.66%. Denali Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 292.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 549.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 645,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,672,000 after purchasing an additional 546,481 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,592,000 after purchasing an additional 31,649 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,278,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 1,339.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,087,000 after acquiring an additional 356,912 shares during the period. 67.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on DNLI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.63.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

