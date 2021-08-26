Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Insider Sells $300,454.13 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) insider Carole Ho sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $300,454.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Carole Ho also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 19th, Carole Ho sold 2,546 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total value of $126,230.68.
Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $52.21 on Thursday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.94 and a 52 week high of $93.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.27. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 180.03 and a beta of 1.89.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 549.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 645,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,672,000 after purchasing an additional 546,481 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,592,000 after purchasing an additional 31,649 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,278,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 1,339.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,087,000 after acquiring an additional 356,912 shares during the period. 67.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently commented on DNLI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.63.
About Denali Therapeutics
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.
