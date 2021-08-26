DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DeNA Co., Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online service which includes games, e-commerce, entertainment, healthcare, automotive and other diversified offerings. DeNA Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of DNACF opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. DeNA has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $21.26.

DeNA Co, Ltd. engages in the development and operation of mobile and online services including games, e-commerce and entertainment content distribution. It operates through the following segments: Games, Electronic Commerce (EC), Sports, Automotive, Healthcare, and New Businesses and Others. The Games segment offers mobile games such as DeNA games, mobage, and AndApp.

