Delta Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 630 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,691 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $134,590,000 after buying an additional 45,999 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 165 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.7% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $714,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.07.

Shares of LULU stock traded down $3.88 on Thursday, hitting $404.44. The stock had a trading volume of 467,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,343. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $385.28. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $415.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.