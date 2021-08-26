Delta Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 40 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 22.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 221 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 27 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify stock traded down $36.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,515.58. 623,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,862. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,505.24. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.24, a PEG ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $839.40 and a one year high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,621.25.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.