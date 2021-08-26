Delta Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 370 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,051 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 2.2% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.92. 4,065,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,340,613. The company has a market capitalization of $264.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.78. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.21 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. NIKE’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. KGI Securities began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $3,292,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

