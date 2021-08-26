Delta Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 5,547 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.2% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,333,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 378,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after buying an additional 111,753 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,522,000 after purchasing an additional 56,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Partners Group boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 87,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.81. The company had a trading volume of 10,139,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,882,504. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.28. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

