Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €175.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €149.30 ($175.65) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €162.82 ($191.55).

ETR DHER opened at €123.20 ($144.94) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of €119.50. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 12 month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

