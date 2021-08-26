Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DROOF shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. started coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of DROOF stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $5.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.48. Deliveroo has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $5.76.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

