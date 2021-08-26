Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Shares Sold by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. decreased its stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the period. Delek US accounts for 1.1% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned about 0.41% of Delek US worth $6,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Delek US by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Delek US in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DK stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $15.88. The company had a trading volume of 48,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,013. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup cut Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. lifted their price target on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other Delek US news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $27,031.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

