David Michael Striph Sells 1,422 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Stock

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $125,036.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HHC opened at $91.00 on Thursday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1 year low of $53.55 and a 1 year high of $113.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.06.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 3.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HHC. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Howard Hughes in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in The Howard Hughes in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Howard Hughes in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in The Howard Hughes in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 27,600.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

