Dash Acquisitions Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 0.8% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,659,701,000 after buying an additional 2,639,429 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $629,391,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,012 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $220,348,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,553.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,304,000 after purchasing an additional 778,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $374.80. The company had a trading volume of 20,318,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,603,313. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $260.11 and a 1-year high of $375.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

