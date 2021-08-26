Daniels&Tansey LLP Sells 1,805 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Daniels&Tansey LLP decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $81.41. The stock had a trading volume of 44,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,752. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $81.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.