Daniels&Tansey LLP Invests $440,000 in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Daniels&Tansey LLP bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises 0.2% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 160.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period.

Shares of PRF traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.22. 416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,572. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.99. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $109.31 and a 1-year high of $164.89.

