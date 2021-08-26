Daniels&Tansey LLP Acquires 21,945 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Daniels&Tansey LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,945 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 6.9% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Garrison Point Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.46. The company had a trading volume of 7,070,066 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.57.

