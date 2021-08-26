DAFI Protocol Price Up 19.5% This Week (DAFI)

DAFI Protocol (CURRENCY:DAFI) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. DAFI Protocol has a market capitalization of $13.55 million and $615,798.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAFI Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0390 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAFI Protocol has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00053415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00054012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $363.43 or 0.00768201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00099092 BTC.

DAFI Protocol Coin Profile

DAFI is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 347,855,824 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

Buying and Selling DAFI Protocol

